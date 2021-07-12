Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony

FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of "The Black Godfather" in Los...
FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of "The Black Godfather" in Los Angeles on June 3, 2019.(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year’s pandemic-forced virtual event.

There will be a limited audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theatre for the Sept. 19 show, CBS and the TV academy said Monday.

Contenders for the 73rd prime-time Emmys will be announced virtually at 8:30 a.m. PDT Tuesday, streaming live on Emmys.com.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before,” said the actor and comedian, who stars in and produces CBS’ sitcom “The Neighborhood.”

Among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the COVID-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations: “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Mandalorian” and “Bridgerton.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence inside the Pike Road neighborhood of Bridle Brook.
Suspect charged with capital murder in Pike Road shooting
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race
Montgomery police say there was a wreck on Interstate 85 North at Union Street on July 10, 2021.
I-85 wreck in Montgomery cleared
Two people received minor injuries after a plane crashed near Elba Saturday night.
Investigation underway into airplane crash near Elba
For the first time in nine years, the Montgomery City Council District1 seat will have a new...
7 candidates vying for Montgomery City Council District 1 seat

Latest News

.
12 Talk: Back to School Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday
This little puppy is among hundreds of animals available through the WSFA adopt-a-thon being...
ADOPT-A-THON: 400 Montgomery shelter animals need forever homes
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
.
Multiple pet adoptions in first hour of WSFA Adopt-A-Thon!
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge