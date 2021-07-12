Advertise
Court filing: Child present as Pike Road man was shot to death

Court documents indicate a xhild witnessed a man's homicide in a quiet Pike Road subdivision on...
Court documents indicate a xhild witnessed a man's homicide in a quiet Pike Road subdivision on July 9, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in a Friday morning homicide outside a home in a quiet Pike Road subdivision.

Ledell Flennory, 49, was found shot to death in the driveway of his Bridle Brook Farms home around 12:50 p.m.

A suspect, 46-year-old Patrick Wheeler, of Camden, has since been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Patrick Wheeler is charged with capital murder in the death of Ledell Flennory. Flennory was...
Patrick Wheeler is charged with capital murder in the death of Ledell Flennory. Flennory was fatally shot in Pike Road on July 9, 2021.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

On Monday, court filings revealed that Flennory suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and that his death was witnessed by a child under the age of 14. The child has not been identified.

Wheeler is now being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of capital murder in the presence of a child.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated Friday that the death was domestic-related.

It remains unclear how the suspect and victim were related or what motive there was for the shooting.

