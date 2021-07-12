Court filing: Child present as Pike Road man was shot to death
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in a Friday morning homicide outside a home in a quiet Pike Road subdivision.
Ledell Flennory, 49, was found shot to death in the driveway of his Bridle Brook Farms home around 12:50 p.m.
A suspect, 46-year-old Patrick Wheeler, of Camden, has since been arrested and charged with capital murder.
On Monday, court filings revealed that Flennory suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and that his death was witnessed by a child under the age of 14. The child has not been identified.
Wheeler is now being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of capital murder in the presence of a child.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated Friday that the death was domestic-related.
It remains unclear how the suspect and victim were related or what motive there was for the shooting.
