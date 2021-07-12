Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Heavy police presence at Delmar Drive in Montgomery

There was a heavy police presence on Delmar Drive in Montgomery on July 12, 2021.
There was a heavy police presence on Delmar Drive in Montgomery on July 12, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was a heavy police presence at Delmar Drive near the Ledyard Place intersection Monday afternoon.

WSFA 12 News crews spotted police tape and more than a dozen officers.

We have reached out to the Montgomery Police Department to learn what happened. A spokesman said they are still gathering information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two large two trucks work to remove an 18-wheeler that was carrying asphalt when it overturned...
Overturned 18-wheeler at I-85, Taylor Road cleared
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race
There is a heavy police presence inside the Pike Road neighborhood of Bridle Brook.
Suspect charged with capital murder in Pike Road shooting
Montgomery police say there was a wreck on Interstate 85 North at Union Street on July 10, 2021.
I-85 wreck in Montgomery cleared
Two people received minor injuries after a plane crashed near Elba Saturday night.
Investigation underway into airplane crash near Elba

Latest News

A state lawmaker is pushing for a key change to make the the intersection of highways 231 and...
Lawmaker calls for speed reduction on dangerous part of Highway 231
The intersection of highways 231 and 82 in southern Montgomery County has become a danger point...
Lawmaker calls for speed reduction on dangerous part of Highway 231
Pet foster mom at Adopt-A-Thon
Pet foster mom at Adopt-A-Thon
Humane society director talks Adopt-A-Thon
Humane society director talks Adopt-A-Thon