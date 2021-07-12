Heavy police presence at Delmar Drive in Montgomery
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was a heavy police presence at Delmar Drive near the Ledyard Place intersection Monday afternoon.
WSFA 12 News crews spotted police tape and more than a dozen officers.
We have reached out to the Montgomery Police Department to learn what happened. A spokesman said they are still gathering information.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.