It’s raining fish in Utah
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.
No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.
Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.
The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.
Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.
