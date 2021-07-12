Lawmaker calls for speed reduction on dangerous part of Highway 231

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You may know this area well if you travel on Highway 231 South.

It’s the intersection of highways 231 and 82 that’s become a danger point in recent weeks. Now a state lawmaker is pushing for a key change to make it safer.

If you stand on the edge of highways 231 North and 82, you’ll quickly discover many drivers are blowing past the posted speed limit of 65.

It’s too early to tell at this point whether speed was a factor in the head-on collision two weeks ago that took the lives of two truck drivers.

There was another accident on Sunday.

“And they transported 7 people yesterday from a bad wreck,” said Rep. Reed Ingram of District 75.

Ingram said there are about three crashes a month in that area.

The assistant chief for nearby Rolling Hills Lake Volunteer Fire Department echoes Ingram’s concerns.

“80,000 cars and trucks drive up and down that road, and we have to go to all the accidents as first responders. It just seems like the visibility with the speed there traveling, people do not anticipate the other cars coming at them as quick as they are,” John Flournoy said.

The intersection of highways 231 and 82 in southern Montgomery County has become a danger point recently for motorists. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Ingram is confident changing the speed limit will help. How big of a drop? He proposes dropping it from 65 to 55 for about a two-mile stretch in either direction on 231.

“I think that’s something we need to do right now,” he said.

Ingram says there’s growing support from key players to make it happen. He says the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on board and so is Flournoy. Both plan to meet with the Alabama Department of Transportation next week on the matter.

Ingram says any speed limit change would eventually require the signature of Gov. Kay Ivey.

