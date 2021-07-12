More above normal rain and storm chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pattern has been more active than what we’d typically expect during the summertime. We’ve had plenty of days with rain and storm coverage up in the 50-70% range.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms today. (WSFA 12 News)

More of the same is expected to start off the new week. We’ll have a 60% chance of rain and storms today, followed by a 50% for Tuesday.

Not everyone will get wet, but your chances of being impacted by a shower or storm at some point are pretty high. And remember...those rain chances don’t have anything to do with how heavy the rain is, or how long it lasts!

Scattered showers and storms Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will be a tick below 90 for most as a result of the high-end rain chances both today and tomorrow.

The good news is we’ve got several days with lower rain chances ahead...

Daily rain chances for the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Beginning Wednesday, every day except Friday features rain chances at or below 40%! If you’re sick of the rain and want more sunshine, that’s certainly a bit of great news on this Monday!

Temperatures will come up a touch into the 90s as a result of the lower rain chances and increased daily sunshine. Peak heat indices will head for the upper 90s courtesy of the very muggy conditions sticking around for the time being.

Highs stay at or below average. (WSFA 12 News)

