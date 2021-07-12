Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

More above normal rain and storm chances

Rain chances are at 50-60% to start the new week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pattern has been more active than what we’d typically expect during the summertime. We’ve had plenty of days with rain and storm coverage up in the 50-70% range.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms today.
Scattered to numerous showers and storms today.(WSFA 12 News)

More of the same is expected to start off the new week. We’ll have a 60% chance of rain and storms today, followed by a 50% for Tuesday.

Not everyone will get wet, but your chances of being impacted by a shower or storm at some point are pretty high. And remember...those rain chances don’t have anything to do with how heavy the rain is, or how long it lasts!

Scattered showers and storms Tuesday.
Scattered showers and storms Tuesday.(WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will be a tick below 90 for most as a result of the high-end rain chances both today and tomorrow.

The good news is we’ve got several days with lower rain chances ahead...

Daily rain chances for the next week.
Daily rain chances for the next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Beginning Wednesday, every day except Friday features rain chances at or below 40%! If you’re sick of the rain and want more sunshine, that’s certainly a bit of great news on this Monday!

Temperatures will come up a touch into the 90s as a result of the lower rain chances and increased daily sunshine. Peak heat indices will head for the upper 90s courtesy of the very muggy conditions sticking around for the time being.

Highs stay at or below average.
Highs stay at or below average.(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence inside the Pike Road neighborhood of Bridle Brook.
Suspect charged with capital murder in Pike Road shooting
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race
Montgomery police say there was a wreck on Interstate 85 North at Union Street on July 10, 2021.
I-85 wreck in Montgomery cleared
Two people received minor injuries after a plane crashed near Elba Saturday night.
Investigation underway into airplane crash near Elba
Move Montgomery’s Summer Fit Camp was held on July 10, 2021.
Montgomery first lady hosts fitness camp as part of wellness initiative

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 554K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Scattered rain sticks around this evening
Scattered rain sticks around this evening
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race
Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey to address Alabama Boys State delegates