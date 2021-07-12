New lineworker training program coming to Trenholm State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at a Montgomery-area community college will literally be climbing to new heights to earn their degrees, thanks to a new program.

On Monday, officials with Trenholm State Community College and representatives from Alabama Power, Alabama Rural Electric Association, Central Alabama Electric Co-Op and Dixie Electric Cooperative signed a memorandum of understanding that launches a program to train students to work as electric utility line workers.

“I’m grateful to the Alabama Community College System and our utility partners for working alongside us as we develop this in demand program that will yield positive outcomes for the River Region,” said Kemba Chambers, acting president for Trenholm State.

According to EMSI, there are more than 500 lineworker jobs available in the River Region and the median salary climbs to more than $84,000.

“This program will be a gateway to a better future for our community because it opens doors to new opportunities for Montgomery area residents,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. “Those who enroll will receive advanced training that increases their access to great paying jobs and careers that benefit not only the graduates but also their families.”

Trenholm’s program will teach students technical and safety skills required to become employed as a utility lineworker, including pole-climbing and working aloft, electricity, mechanized equipment, ladder safety and commercial drivers’ license training. They’ll also learn essential skills such as resume writing, interview preparation, interpersonal skills, and CPR and first aid.

“Lineworkers are part of the elite group known as first responders. When natural disaster strikes, they are one of the first on the scene putting their lives on the line,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean. “I am grateful to Trenholm and the utility companies having the vision to create such a valuable initiative as well as those who will complete the admirable lineworker training program.”

Those who enroll must be at least 18 with a high school diploma or GED. Applications will be accepted from Aug. 11 through Sept. 1 for the nine-week program, which will start at Trenholm State’s Patterson location in Jan. 2022.

Those who are interested in securing on of the limited spots in the course can click here for more information.

“As an employer in the community, we see this program as an incredible asset to both us and any local students who wish to pursue a career as a line worker,” said Gary Harrison, president and CEO of Dixie Electric Cooperative, who echoed the statements of others in the industry. “We hope that having a school of this nature right in our back yard will offer us, and other electric utilities, a large pool of well qualified candidates for many years to come.”

