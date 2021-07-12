Advertise
Opelika’s Youth Incarceration Prevention Program celebrates first year of success

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika’s youth incarceration program, YIPP, is celebrating it’s first full year.

The program’s President, Eddie Smith, says the program’s goal is to change the course of at risk youth who might find themselves in the justice system.

They help them complete their high school education, improve their mental and physical health.

The youth can also participate in job skills training and get a living wage job.

“It starts with young people. Teaching them the ways, they need to be going. The way they need to act, present themselves and be able to talk, so all of these things are a part of this program we’re trying to do,” explained Smith.

According to Smith, all 120 youth participating in the program have been staying out of trouble and have made positive strides to start new lives.

