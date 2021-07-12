Overturned commercial vehicle causing delays on I-85 SB near Taylor Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of an overturned commercial vehicle in Montgomery.

Details are limited and there’s no word on any injuries, but the crash happened at the Taylor Road on-ramp to Interstate 85 southbound. That’s at Exit 9.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports that the crash is causing congestion and is blocking the right lane and right shoulder of the interstate.

Commuters should use caution and expect some delays at this time.

