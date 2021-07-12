Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery

Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli...
Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic. The pontiff will be staying at the hospital a couple more days, the Vatican announced Monday.(Source: Vatican Media/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will spend a few more days in the hospital following his July 4 intestinal surgery to “optimize” recovery and rehabilitation treatment and therapy, the Vatican said Monday.

The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the end of last week. In its latest update Monday, the Vatican said he had completed his post-operative treatment but “would remain a few more days to optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy.”

Surgeons removed half of Francis’ colon on July 4 for what doctors said was a severe narrowing of the large intestine.

The 84-year-old appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence inside the Pike Road neighborhood of Bridle Brook.
Suspect charged with capital murder in Pike Road shooting
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race
Montgomery police say there was a wreck on Interstate 85 North at Union Street on July 10, 2021.
I-85 wreck in Montgomery cleared
Two people received minor injuries after a plane crashed near Elba Saturday night.
Investigation underway into airplane crash near Elba
Move Montgomery’s Summer Fit Camp was held on July 10, 2021.
Montgomery first lady hosts fitness camp as part of wellness initiative

Latest News

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud
President Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and...
Biden to talk crime with city, police leaders nationwide
A manatee is seen in Wakulla Springs State Park in Florida in this 2019 file photo.
Florida breaks annual manatee death record in first 6 months
Scattered to numerous showers and storms today.
More above normal rain and storm chances