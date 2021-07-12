Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Reward offered in Brundidge homicide investigation

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed Pedro Espindola Ibanez on Jan. 10, 2021.
Police are searching for the person who shot and killed Pedro Espindola Ibanez on Jan. 10, 2021.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in a homicide investigation.

Police say Pedro Espindola Ibanez, 25, of Clio, was fatally shot on Jan. 10 in the 5100 block of 231 South in Brundidge. A female was also shot but recovered.

No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You may also call the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-3333.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence inside the Pike Road neighborhood of Bridle Brook.
Suspect charged with capital murder in Pike Road shooting
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race
Montgomery police say there was a wreck on Interstate 85 North at Union Street on July 10, 2021.
I-85 wreck in Montgomery cleared
Two people received minor injuries after a plane crashed near Elba Saturday night.
Investigation underway into airplane crash near Elba
For the first time in nine years, the Montgomery City Council District1 seat will have a new...
7 candidates vying for Montgomery City Council District 1 seat

Latest News

Court documents indicate a xhild witnessed a man's homicide in a quiet Pike Road subdivision on...
Court filing: Child present as Pike Road man was shot to death
Two large two trucks work to remove an 18-wheeler that was carrying asphalt when it overturned...
I-85 SB delays continue after 18-wheeler overturns at Taylor Road
.
12 Talk: Back to School Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday
This little puppy is among hundreds of animals available through the WSFA adopt-a-thon being...
ADOPT-A-THON: 400 Montgomery shelter animals need forever homes