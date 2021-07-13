Alabama Safari Park adds endangered lemur exhibit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Safari Park has opened a new ring-tail lemur exhibit.

The park says the new exhibit is located in the walk-through portion of the park, allowing guests to watch the lemurs up close.

According to the park, ring-tail lemurs are labeled endangered. More specifically, the black and white ruffed lemurs, like those in the park, are critically endangered. The label is primarily due to deforestation, wiping out their habitat and food sources.

The exhibit’s addition to the park represents a continued commitment to conservation and ongoing efforts to save the lemur and showcase threats they face in the wild.

Alabama Safari Park is a 350-acre drive-thru adventure in Hope Hull with more than 700 animals worldwide. According to a release, it supports wildlife conservation in 135+ countries globally through financial aid, public education, captive breeding, and habitat preservation.

The park is open at 9 a.m. daily, with the last admission one hour before closing. Visit www.alabamasafaripark.com for updates, hours, events, and more.

