Alabama State Board of Education addresses critical race theory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The debate over race studies is playing out between school boards and parents across the country. On Tuesday, the critical race theory debate was taken up by the Alabama State Board of Education.

Since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, institutions across the country from schools to businesses and even the U.S. military have started to re-examine how racial discrimination should be taught. Some are turning to critical race theory, a controversial concept that has been around for decades.

Now, it’s triggering passionate and angry debate among those who are for and against teaching it in the classroom.

The Alabama State Board of Education has proposed a resolution critiquing the theory, but board members have not yet come to an agreement as to what specific language the resolution would include.

The Alabama chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sent a scathing letter to the state school board last week urging board members to reconsider passing an anti-Critical Race Theory resolution.

State school Superintendent Eric Mackey says the board wants to deal with issue head on, but in a way that makes parents comfortable.

“We want parents, no matter where they live, no matter their race, the race of their children, their background, to all feel like they can go to school and their children are going to be safe, they’re going to be cared for. They’re not going to be bullied, they’re not going to be indoctrinated. And I hear that from all sides. That’s what people want. But sometimes it’s hard for adults to agree on the steps to get there. And I think that’s the process we’re working on getting through now,” Mackey said.

Some board members want something in place before the start of school while others want to take a little more time to handle the matter.

