Attempted murder suspect arrested in Montgomery

Kevin Jenkins Jr., accused of assaulting someone with a knife, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Kevin Jenkins Jr., accused of assaulting someone with a knife, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man being sought on an attempted murder charge by Montgomery police has been captured.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department asked the public for help Monday finding Kevin Jenkins Jr., 28.

He has subsequently been arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a bond of $60,000.

Jenkins is accused of assaulting the victim with a knife on July 5.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

