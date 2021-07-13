Attempted murder suspect arrested in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man being sought on an attempted murder charge by Montgomery police has been captured.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department asked the public for help Monday finding Kevin Jenkins Jr., 28.

He has subsequently been arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a bond of $60,000.

Jenkins is accused of assaulting the victim with a knife on July 5.

