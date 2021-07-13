Attempted murder suspect sought in Montgomery
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a wanted man.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Kevin Jenkins Jr., 28, is wanted on an attempted murder charge. He is accused of assaulting someone with a knife on July 5.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
