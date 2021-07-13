Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Attempted murder suspect sought in Montgomery

Kevin Jenkins Jr. is accused of assaulting someone with a knife.
Kevin Jenkins Jr. is accused of assaulting someone with a knife.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a wanted man.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Kevin Jenkins Jr., 28, is wanted on an attempted murder charge. He is accused of assaulting someone with a knife on July 5.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two large two trucks work to remove an 18-wheeler that was carrying asphalt when it overturned...
I-85 exit from Taylor Road closed through Tuesday following 18-wheeler wreck
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race
There is a heavy police presence inside the Pike Road neighborhood of Bridle Brook.
Suspect charged with capital murder in Pike Road shooting
Court documents indicate a xhild witnessed a man's homicide in a quiet Pike Road subdivision on...
Court filing: Child present as Pike Road man was shot to death
Montgomery police say there was a wreck on Interstate 85 North at Union Street on July 10, 2021.
I-85 wreck in Montgomery cleared

Latest News

New lineworker training program coming to Trenholm State
Trenholm State introduces lineworker program
Inside the shelter at Adopt-A-Thon
Inside the shelter at Adopt-A-Thon
A state lawmaker is pushing for a key change to make the the intersection of highways 231 and...
Lawmaker calls for speed reduction on dangerous part of Highway 231
The intersection of highways 231 and 82 in southern Montgomery County has become a danger point...
Lawmaker calls for speed reduction on dangerous part of Highway 231