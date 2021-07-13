Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Huntsville ranks 3rd as the best place to live in the U.S.

Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.(Sean Pavone | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The rocket city is on top again! Huntsville ranked third in the 25 best places to live in the U.S. for 2021-2022.

The U.S. News and World Report said the 25 cities selected offer the best combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living and quality of life.

The city of Huntsville jumped up 12 spots as it was ranked number 15 in 2020. The reason behind that jump is the strong job market in the midst of rising unemployment issues across the country.

The article by U.S. News also states Huntsville is the most affordable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the country. Click here for more information on the 25 best places to live in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting on Delmar Drive on July 12, 2021.
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Montgomery, police say
Two large two trucks work to remove an 18-wheeler that was carrying asphalt when it overturned...
I-85 exit from Taylor Road closed through Tuesday following 18-wheeler wreck
Court documents indicate a xhild witnessed a man's homicide in a quiet Pike Road subdivision on...
Court filing: Child present as Pike Road man was shot to death
Kevin Jenkins Jr. is accused of assaulting someone with a knife.
Attempted murder suspect sought in Montgomery
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms today.
Less rain coverage than what we’ve been seeing
The historic Stinson House, which was serving as the Elba Chamber of Commerce building, was...
Historic Elba Chamber of Commerce building destroyed by fire
Environmental groups and homeowners filed a federal lawsuit against state regulators for...
Lawsuit says Alabama blocking solar power with unfair fees
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m.
1 child, 2 adults shot in Birmingham; woman later dies from injuries