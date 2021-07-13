Less rain coverage than what we’ve been seeing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday brought another day with numerous showers and storms. Virtually everyone saw rain at some point during the day. If you’re looking for less rain, we’ve got you covered.

Daily rain chances through Saturday are a bit lower. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances are not expected to be as high for the rest of the week. No one day has a rain chance above 50% as it stands now. That’s not to say you should plan on staying dry each afternoon, but your chances of seeing rain are a bit lower.

Today’s coverage will be closer to what a typical summer day would bring around 40%. That number lowers even more for Wednesday to 30%. We would get outdoor work done on Wednesday as most should stay dry.

Just a couple of isolated showers and storms Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms stay in the forecast to round out the workweek, but neither Thursday nor Friday will be a washout. We’re looking at a 50/50 shot at rain each day.

The weekend isn’t entirely dry, but based on what we’re seeing we recommend some outdoor plans! Things don’t look too wet, and there will be plenty of dry weather each day.

Daytime highs will be heading upwards. (WSFA 12 News)

Heading into next week, there are signs that a cold front will attempt to push in from the north. This will enhanced rain chances and bring down temperatures a bit. Stay tuned for exact details on this.

Until then, daytime highs will be coming up a touch into the low and perhaps mid-90s. With our normal high this time of year standing at 93°, this forecast isn’t crazy; it’s just a bit hotter than where we’ve been.

Peak heat indices each afternoon will head for the upper 90s courtesy of the very muggy conditions sticking around.

