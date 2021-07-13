Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Less rain coverage than what we’ve been seeing

Daily chances running around 30-50% through the weekend
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday brought another day with numerous showers and storms. Virtually everyone saw rain at some point during the day. If you’re looking for less rain, we’ve got you covered.

Daily rain chances through Saturday are a bit lower.
Daily rain chances through Saturday are a bit lower.(WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances are not expected to be as high for the rest of the week. No one day has a rain chance above 50% as it stands now. That’s not to say you should plan on staying dry each afternoon, but your chances of seeing rain are a bit lower.

Today’s coverage will be closer to what a typical summer day would bring around 40%. That number lowers even more for Wednesday to 30%. We would get outdoor work done on Wednesday as most should stay dry.

Just a couple of isolated showers and storms Wednesday.
Just a couple of isolated showers and storms Wednesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms stay in the forecast to round out the workweek, but neither Thursday nor Friday will be a washout. We’re looking at a 50/50 shot at rain each day.

The weekend isn’t entirely dry, but based on what we’re seeing we recommend some outdoor plans! Things don’t look too wet, and there will be plenty of dry weather each day.

Daytime highs will be heading upwards.
Daytime highs will be heading upwards.(WSFA 12 News)

Heading into next week, there are signs that a cold front will attempt to push in from the north. This will enhanced rain chances and bring down temperatures a bit. Stay tuned for exact details on this.

Until then, daytime highs will be coming up a touch into the low and perhaps mid-90s. With our normal high this time of year standing at 93°, this forecast isn’t crazy; it’s just a bit hotter than where we’ve been.

Peak heat indices each afternoon will head for the upper 90s courtesy of the very muggy conditions sticking around.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting on Delmar Drive on July 12, 2021.
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Montgomery, police say
Two large two trucks work to remove an 18-wheeler that was carrying asphalt when it overturned...
I-85 exit from Taylor Road closed through Tuesday following 18-wheeler wreck
Court documents indicate a xhild witnessed a man's homicide in a quiet Pike Road subdivision on...
Court filing: Child present as Pike Road man was shot to death
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race
This little puppy is among hundreds of animals available through the WSFA adopt-a-thon being...
ADOPT-A-THON: 79 Montgomery shelter animals find forever homes

Latest News

Church members assess the damage done to their church following the break-in.
‘Very disturbing’: Suspect sought after Wetumpka church vandalized
Scattered to numerous showers and storms today.
More above normal rain and storm chances
Elmore County Board of Education/Elmore County Public Schools
Schools prepare to return amid COVID-19 concerns
17-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery
17-year-old fatally shot in Montgomery