Local baseball standouts selected on day two of MLB draft

From the left, Ethan Wilson and Parker Chavers were picked on day two of the MLB draft.
By Stephen Gunter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Day two of the Major League Baseball draft consisted of rounds two through 10 and featured a pair of former Fever Country stars getting a life-changing phone call.

Andalusia native and South Alabama outfielder Ethan Wilson was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second round with pick number 49 overall.

Wilson was ranked by MLB.com as the number 35 overall player in the draft.

He finished his 2021 season with a .318 batting average with eight home runs. He was the Sun Belt Conference freshman and player of the year in 2019.

Getting the call from the Phillies was a dream come true.

“Going 49th overall, it happened pretty quick today. You know, probably 10 or 15 minutes into the draft, I got that call. I could immediately breathe again. I felt like I had been holding my breath for almost 20 hours just waiting and hoping, but now I am a Phillie and I couldn’t be happier,” said Wilson.

Former LAMP and Coastal Carolina outfielder Parker Chavers would get the call in the seventh round by the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs used the 214th pick of the draft on Chavers.

He is coming off a junior season where he boasted a .318 batting average with five homeruns and 14 stolen bases.

Chavers hit 27 home runs in three seasons for Coastal Carolina.

“Going into it, it wouldn’t have been one of the two or three I would have thought would have picked me, but yeah, nonetheless, very excited. They’re a tremendous organization, a lot of history. I’ve heard nothing but good things. I have some buddies that are already in that organization. So definitely excited. Yeah, so ready to get to work,” Chavers said.

The MLB draft wraps up on Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20.

