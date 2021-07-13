Advertise
Montgomery man charged in June fatal hit and run

According to court records, Gerald Brazee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
According to court records, Gerald Brazee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged after a man was killed during a hit and run in Montgomery.

According to court records, Gerald Brazee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The fatal hit and run happened on June 27 in the area of Vaughn Road and Watchman Drive.

Police identified the victim as Hang Sik Kim, 37, of South Korea.

Brazee was taken into custody Monday. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

