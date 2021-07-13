Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A suspect is being sought after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning in...
A suspect is being sought after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)((Source: WSFA 12 News file photo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning in Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the 2200 block of East South Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. where the found the victim, 59-year-old Tim Williams, of Montgomery.

Williams was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625- 2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting on Delmar Drive on July 12, 2021.
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Montgomery, police say
Two large two trucks work to remove an 18-wheeler that was carrying asphalt when it overturned...
I-85 exit from Taylor Road closed through Tuesday following 18-wheeler wreck
Court documents indicate a xhild witnessed a man's homicide in a quiet Pike Road subdivision on...
Court filing: Child present as Pike Road man was shot to death
Kevin Jenkins Jr. is accused of assaulting someone with a knife.
Attempted murder suspect sought in Montgomery
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand...
Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor
According to court records, Gerald Brazee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Montgomery man charged in June fatal hit and run
Scattered showers and storms today.
Less rain coverage than what we’ve been seeing
Alabama Safari Park has opened a new ring-tail lemur exhibit.
Alabama Safari Park adds endangered lemur exhibit