Montgomery pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning in Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the 2200 block of East South Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. where the found the victim, 59-year-old Tim Williams, of Montgomery.

Williams was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625- 2831.

