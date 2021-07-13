Advertise
Renters and utilities assistance program offering help for those in need

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re struggling to pay your rent or utilities, there are services offered by state agencies to help make ends meet.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama program can help renters by providing emergency funding for costs dating as far back as March 2020. The program offers both emergency rent and utilities funding to help eligible individuals.

“Require the person make 80 percent below the median income, that they were affected by COVID in some way, whether they suffered a financial hardship, directly by illness, or lost their job,” said David Young, Multi-family Administrator of Alabama Housing Finance Authority.

Eligible applicants can submit an application online. You’re also asked to notify your landlord so that he or she can register through the rental assistance program. Both parties must complete the application to receive the emergency funding.

The program has processed 52,000 applications to date, which representatives say are at various stages of review.

So far, 500 cases have been funded totaling $3.9 million.

Viewers reached out to us about backlogs in application review and representatives said Monday they didn’t have a timeline for how quickly applications could be processed, but have hired additional staff to help.

“It’s a major undertaking we have hired a third-party vendor call center and application review services. Funding more cases each week,” said Young.

Leaders also advise checking your email and answering unknown calls because staff are calling applicants to follow up on applications.

The agency has a total of $237 million to spend through September 2022, and the organization says it’s increased the average weekly disbursement to about $750,000 over the last two weeks.

For more information, visit this website.

