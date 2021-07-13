Schools prepare to return amid COVID-19 concerns

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka High School and other schools in Elmore County may look empty now, but on Aug. 9, school will be back in session.

Superintendent Richard Dennis says learning was face-to-face last school year and they plan on doing the same this school year.

“We’ll be face-to-face in normal capacity and we’ll be pursuing activities just as we normally would,” Dennis said.

Other schools will return to face-to-face learning as well, but it does come with concerns about COVID-19 since 26 of Alabama’s 67 counties, including Elmore County, are considered “high-risk.”

Students and faculty will not be required to receive the vaccine, and wearing masks will also be optional, but other precautions will be in place.

“We would continue to use our electrostatic sprayers for cleaning purposes on our school buses, in our classrooms. We’re going to take those same health measures that we’ve taken this past year and then become more restrictive as necessary if it’s required,” Dennis said.

Dennis says having overcome the challenges of the past makes him more confident moving into a new school year.

“The experience makes you, or builds your confidence in dealing with the situation. I think our people here in Elmore County responded in a tremendous fashion and we’re real pleased and I think obviously we’ve learned a lot,” Dennis said.

He also says that they will have assigned seating to track where people are so they can react if there is an outbreak.

