Tallassee faces ‘emergency’ over decaying underground cast iron gas lines

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee city leaders find themselves facing a major priority. It has to do with about 30 miles of underground cast iron gas pipes that are decaying. The issue isn’t theoretical. An incident in late May showed just how potentially catastrophic the issue could be.

It happened behind Tallassee High School during the senior awards night, an event that brought more than 200 students and their parents inside the school gym.

“Gas was coming up from behind the gym so bad you could see the actual waves of the gas, the natural gas, the vapors coming up,” explained Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock. “It was very dangerous situation.”

From that moment on, it’s been a heads-down, full steam ahead focus to get a handle on crumbling pipes buried out of sight and mind decades ago. Some date back to the 1940s. Hammock says based on his research only 2 percent of the entire state of Alabama has cast iron natural gas pipes and his city is among them.

“They leak constantly. We lose gas,” he explained.

To replace all 30 miles of pipes would cost the city around $12 million. Now, there’s a plan in place to do just that in several phases.

“The first phase, probably going to do a $5 million dollar bond, maybe more,” the mayor said, adding it’s simply not feasible to shut down all the lines at once because Tallassee is considered the industrial hub of Elmore County.

“GKN, Neptune,” the mayor mentioned of local industry players. “And a lot of those use gas, natural gas in their production, so we have got to make sure they we can have a strong line that can handle the volumetric pressure on the line as well,” the mayor said.

The area where natural gas bubbled to the surface behind Tallassee High School is in the process of being fixed now.

The mayor shudders at what could’ve happened that night and is thankful he’s only having to discuss a major repair job and not a massive loss of life.

