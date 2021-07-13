Advertise
Unvaccinated make up 96% of Alabama COVID-19 deaths since April

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Tuesday that of the 529 COVID-19 deaths since April 1, only 20 where fully vaccinated people.(waff)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly all COVID-19 deaths reported in Alabama since April 1 have been people who were not fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Alabama has seen 529 deaths related to the pandemic since the start of April. Of those, only 20 were fully vaccinated people, or about 3.8 percent. The remaining 96.2 percent were not fully vaccinated, ADPH said.

“COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense in preventing serious disease as well as deaths, and this is especially important as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads,” said State Health Officer Scott Harris. “While it is possible to get any strain of the virus, infected people are much less likely to experience complications or hospitalizations if fully vaccinated.”

ADPH said case numbers are on the rise and that people need to take measures to protect themselves, especially the most vulnerable who are especially at risk because of the low vaccination rate among eligible Alabamians.

