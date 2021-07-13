‘Very disturbing’: Suspect sought after Wetumpka church vandalized

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway in Elmore County to find who is responsible for vandalizing a place of worship.

A police report reveals that Cathmagby Baptist Church in Wetumpka suffered at least $1,000 in damages after someone broke inside and defaced the property.

“It’s just very disturbing that someone would come into what used to be a place of worship and still is an integral part of our church family and do something like this,” said the pastor, Andre Morgan.

Morgan said a church member was visiting a gravesite on the property Saturday when they discovered the damage. They noticed the back door to the church’s multipurpose facility, located behind their main church, was open.

“Clearly that was one of the places that they gained entrance into the building,” Morgan said.

The police report was filed around 9:30 a.m. that morning.

Once inside, members of the church found that tables had been overturned, windows were shattered, dishes had been broken, a bookshelf disheveled, and much and more.

“Looks like someone had taken a stick, and it looked like tried to make an 18-hole golf course in the wall,” Morgan said.

Church members said that the vandals didn’t steal anything from inside the church. Instead, they just wanted to wreak havoc on the building. Investigators with the Elmore County Sheriffs Office said right now they get the impression that the suspects were not looking to steal, just vandalize.

Morgan said that race could have been a motivating factor in the attack. He said their membership is predominantly made up of African American families.

“The reality is, is I don’t know of any other reason. There is nothing about our church that stands out or sticks out,” Morgan said.

“One of the things that we often talk about is safety and security. It’s always top of mind with us being an African American church in a rural area, so that’s always top of mind. There is never a rhyme or reason why, but these things generally have a tendency to escalate,” Morgan went on to say.

Investigators said that at this point in the investigation nothing leads them in the direction of this being hate or race related, but an investigation is still ongoing.

Now, the church and investigators are hoping that security cameras on the property could have captured who’s responsible. That tape is currently being looked over.

“Here at the church, we very much teach grace and mercy, but I will tell you, because of what has been done, and us reaching out to law enforcement, we will prosecute to the fullest extend of the law,” Morgan said.

Investigators are not sure how many people are involved in the attack. So far, no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information that can help investigators in this case, call the Elmore County Sherriff’s Office at 334-567-5227.

