Vigil underway for Alabama Christian Academy student shot, killed Monday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vigil is underway at Alabama Christian Academy to honor the life of 17-year-old rising senior Leiah Holmes.

She died Monday after being shot in the 4200 block of Delmar Drive. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

A lot of tears have been shed and a lot of hugs have been given at the vigil, organized by the school the day after Holmes’ death.

The vigil has allowed friends, family, and school staff to grieve their loss and to share memories about the rising senior.

Leiah had a love of food, a bright personality, a big smile, and a passion for cheerleading, those who remember her revealed.

More than 100 people, including multiple students, have come out to the school for an emotional evening.

Leiah’s family is among those at the event, sharing their thoughts and hugs with everyone in attendance.

It’s unclear who took Leigh Holmes’ life, or why. Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

