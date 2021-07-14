Advertise
18-year-old charged in Conecuh County homicide

Dayla Fistunenko is charged with murder in the death of Joylene Peacock.
Dayla Fistunenko is charged with murder in the death of Joylene Peacock.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager has been charged in a homicide case out of Conecuh County.

Sheriff Randy Brock says Dayla Alexia Fistunenko, 18, is accused of fatally stabbing 41-year-old Joylene Peacock Monday night in the Paul community.

She is charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

The motive is not clear, but Brock said the two knew each other, The investigation is ongoing.

