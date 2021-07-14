Advertise
Alabama elects first Black Republican to House in 140 years

Kenneth Paschal will be the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama House or Representatives in 130 years.
Kenneth Paschal will be the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama House or Representatives in 130 years.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Retired Army Sgt. Kenneth Paschal has become the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama Legislature since Reconstruction.

Paschal on Tuesday won the special general election to fill House District 73 which was vacated when Matt Fridy joined the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Paschal defeated Democratic candidate Sheridan Black.

He will represent the Shelby County district in the heavily Republican suburbs south of Birmingham.

Paschal served nearly 21 year in the U.S. Army.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

