Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Base tells troops to prove vaccination as COVID cases rise

Fort Rucker has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks...
Fort Rucker has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks as the state sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.(Source: U.S. Army)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama military base has ordered troops to show proof of vaccination in order to go without face masks as the state sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The measure was put in place Tuesday at Fort Rucker, the home of the Army’s aviation program.

In a video posted to Facebook, base officials said the measure is needed because of rising case numbers on the base and in surrounding counties.

Alabama has the lowest vaccination rates in the country and is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Officials say that of the 529 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since April 1, only 20 people were fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting on Delmar Drive on July 12, 2021.
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Montgomery, police say
A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
Vigil held for slain Alabama Christian Academy student
A suspect is being sought after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning in...
Montgomery pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
According to court records, Gerald Brazee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Montgomery man charged in June fatal hit and run
Church members assess the damage done to their church following the break-in.
‘Very disturbing’: Suspect sought after Wetumpka church vandalized

Latest News

Dozens of Alabama’s small, rural hospitals are getting a much needed infusion of money.
Rural Alabama hospitals to get $10M from American Rescue Plan
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Tennessee vaccination chief, said officials gave her no specific...
Former Tenn. vaccine leader talks about firing
The delta variant is causing a surge of coronavirus cases in 46 states, according to CDC data.
COVID-19 cases back on the rise
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
US virus cases are rising again, doubling over three weeks