Concerns grow over Snowdoun-area intersection in Montgomery County

SNOWDOUN, Ala. (WSFA) - What is it about the intersection of Highway 331 and Hobbie Road that keeps Snowdoun volunteer fire chief Lee Perkins busy?

“Just pray to the good Lord that nobody gets killed in an incident,” said Perkins.

There have been three fatalities in five years. The most recent traffic death two weeks ago on this very same spot. The driver pulled away from Hobbie Road and got T-boned by the oncoming vehicle.

“I think part of it is the visual from the northbound lane,” Perkins said.

“We have seen close calls,” said Snowdoun resident Valerie James.

James said there is growing concern among the locals that collisions are happening too frequently there. In fact, car parts litter the side of Hobbie Road - sad calling cards of a family loss.

“Coming northbound, it is a blind hill. People coming down, picking up speed to intersection coming down that hill and you are going 65 miles an hour,” James said.

There is large stop sign on Hobbie Road, and just before 331 rises looking north, there are not one but two yellow flashing signs that clearly instruct drivers to reduce their speed from 65 to 55 mph.

“At this point, I don’t think a lower speed limit would help,” said Perkins.

“Well, if you can’t get them to slow down to 55, they’re not going to go slower,” he said.

Perkins is of the opinion that adding additional signs and lights really won’t make that much of a difference. In his view, it comes down to one thing.

“Pay more of attention,” he said.

Montgomery County Commissioner Doug Singleton is meeting with the Alabama Department of Transportation next week to see what can be done if anything to prevent future accidents.

“Putting a rumble strip,” James said.

For now, James and Perkins encourage drivers to simply be more aware, more vigilant. Three fatalities in five years is three fatalities too many.

Perkins says most of his department traffic accident calls are from Highway 331 and Hobbie Road.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.