Convicted rapist escapes from Alabama correctional facility

According to ADOC officials, Jesse Lee Tidwell, 46, escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility...
According to ADOC officials, Jesse Lee Tidwell, 46, escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility at 2:38 p.m.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help finding an escaped inmate who was serving a 30-year prison sentence for rape.

According to ADOC officials, Jesse Lee Tidwell, 46, escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility, located in Escambia County, at 2:38 p.m.

Tidwell is 5′11″ and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say the inmate was last wearing a brown khaki uniform.

Tidwell’s rape conviction is out of Lauderdale County.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee is asked notify their local law enforcement agency, the Fountain Correctional Facility or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

