Dallas County coalition receives grant from White House

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dallas County coalition has been awarded a White House grant to help prevent youth substance use.

Drug Free Communities of Dallas County said it will get $250,000 in grant funds from the Community-Based Coalition Enhancement Grants to Address Local Drug Crisis, or CARA, program.

In June, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, or ONDCP, announced 65 new and competing continuation grants for the CARA Program, according to Drug Free Communities of Dallas County.

“Preventing youth substance will help keep our communities safe,” said Jerria Martin. “This CARA grant from the White House will help provide our local coalitions with the tools they need to apply the evidence-based prevention strategies we know will result in healthier outcomes for our youth population.”

The coalition said the funding will enhance their efforts in preventing opioid, methamphetamine, and prescription drug use among kids.

