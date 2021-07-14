Advertise
Elevator fails, hits ground floor with Lee County deputy inside

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A scary and very dangerous situation played out inside the original Lee County Courthouse Wednesday when an elevator malfunctioned with a law enforcement officer inside.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, a sheriff’s deputy was riding the elevator from the second floor to the first floor when the it malfunctioned and fell to the ground level.

“He was assigned to our courthouse security detail at the original downtown courthouse in Opelika,” the sheriff said. “And his, you know, we’re of course we’re all obviously very concerned for him and wish him to have a speedy recovery. We hope his injuries aren’t significant. And we’re just all praying for a good outcome.”

The deputy suffered injuries to his back and legs and was taken to a hospital to be checked out. He is expected to recover.

It’s not yet clear what caused the elevator to fail. Jones says it was last inspected in May.

