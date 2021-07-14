Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Tuesday has claimed the life of a Grady man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Walter J. Voytek, 58, was killed with the 1999 Chevrolet S10 he was driving left the roadway, striking a sign, a ditch, a tree and a culvert before overturning.

ALEA says Voytek was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Alabama 94 west, near the 12-mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery.

