Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Tuesday

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Grady man Tuesday.
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Grady man Tuesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Tuesday has claimed the life of a Grady man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Walter J. Voytek, 58, was killed with the 1999 Chevrolet S10 he was driving left the roadway, striking a sign, a ditch, a tree and a culvert before overturning.

ALEA says Voytek was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Alabama 94 west, near the 12-mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting on Delmar Drive on July 12, 2021.
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Montgomery, police say
A suspect is being sought after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning in...
Montgomery pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
Vigil held for slain Alabama Christian Academy student
According to court records, Gerald Brazee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Montgomery man charged in June fatal hit and run
Church members assess the damage done to their church following the break-in.
‘Very disturbing’: Suspect sought after Wetumpka church vandalized

Latest News

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse in Ohio
Kenneth Paschal will be the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama House or...
Alabama elects first Black Republican to House in 140 years
Emmanuel Joe Pennington
Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding man’s family
Meteorologist Tyler Sebree receives a certificate for Rokerthon
Meteorologist Tyler Sebree receives certificate for Rokerthon