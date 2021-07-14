Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding man’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County.

The coroner said 36-year-old Emmanuel Joe Pennington of Birmingham was found unresponsive in his group home after he collapsed on July 8, 2021. He died of natural causes.

Pennington lived in the home in the 900 block of Hillview Drive.

The coroner said all attempts to locate his family have failed. Pennington recently moved to Birmingham from Montgomery, and, possibly has family in Georgia.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

