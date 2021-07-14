Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding man’s family

Emmanuel Joe Pennington
Emmanuel Joe Pennington(Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County.

The coroner said 36-year-old Emmanuel Joe Pennington of Birmingham was found unresponsive in his group home after he collapsed on July 8, 2021. He died of natural causes.

Pennington lived in the home in the 900 block of Hillview Drive.

The coroner said all attempts to locate his family have failed. Pennington recently moved to Birmingham from Montgomery, and, possibly has family in Georgia.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting on Delmar Drive on July 12, 2021.
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Montgomery, police say
A suspect is being sought after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning in...
Montgomery pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
Vigil held for slain Alabama Christian Academy student
According to court records, Gerald Brazee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Montgomery man charged in June fatal hit and run
Church members assess the damage done to their church following the break-in.
‘Very disturbing’: Suspect sought after Wetumpka church vandalized