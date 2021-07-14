Advertise
Lower rain chances today, then more scattered storms

Higher coverage of rain and storms looms next week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not as many saw rain on Tuesday, and that’s going to be the case once again today. Today is the driest day in the forecast with only a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms.

Highs head for the lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Just an isolated...
There will also be more sunshine throughout the day, which bodes well for those wanting to soak up some rays since we’ve seen our fair share of cloud cover.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast to round out the workweek, but neither Thursday nor Friday will be a washout. We’re looking at roughly a 50/50 shot of rain each day -- not much different than what yesterday brought to the area.

Scattered showers and storms expected Thursday.
The weekend’s rain chances aren’t as low as today’s, but based on what we’re seeing we recommend some outdoor plans! There will be plenty of dry weather each day with no indication of rain chances exceeding 30-40%.

Heading into next week, there are signs that a cold front will attempt to push in from the north. This will enhance rain chances and bring down temperatures a bit for the Monday-Wednesday period.

Rain chances through Sunday.
Until then, daytime highs will be coming up a touch into the low and perhaps mid-90s. With our normal high this time of year standing at 93°, this forecast isn’t unusual; it’s just a bit hotter than where we’ve been.

Peak heat indices each afternoon will head for the upper 90s to around 100 degrees courtesy of the very muggy conditions sticking around.

It will feel like it's in the upper 90s to near 100 each day.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

