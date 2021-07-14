Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting of 6 outside Detroit banquet hall

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall has been arrested at a hospital where he was attempting to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

Detroit 2nd Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper says Wednesday that staff at the suburban hospital a few miles from the Chalmers Banquet Hall contacted police after the 30-year-old man checked in Tuesday.

He was arrested not long after interim Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday afternoon they had identified a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle about 2 a.m. at people outside the banquet hall on the city’s east side.

At least one person outside the building returned fire at the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting on Delmar Drive on July 12, 2021.
17-year-old girl fatally shot in Montgomery, police say
A suspect is being sought after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning in...
Montgomery pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
A vigil for Leiah Holmes was held at Alabama Christian Academy on July 13, 2021.
Vigil held for slain Alabama Christian Academy student
According to court records, Gerald Brazee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Montgomery man charged in June fatal hit and run
Church members assess the damage done to their church following the break-in.
‘Very disturbing’: Suspect sought after Wetumpka church vandalized

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery
Vatican Pope Arrival
Deputy Aguirre reunited with the family a few weeks later during a medal ceremony at city hall.
Body cam video: Deputy saves unbreathing baby
Kenneth Paschal will be the first Black Republican elected to the Alabama House or...
Alabama elects first Black Republican to House in 140 years
Britney Spears is not expected to speak again at the afternoon hearing, in which all the...
Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech