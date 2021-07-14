Advertise
Mercy House Ministry transforms old WSFA 12 News building into MAP

Mercy House has transformed the old WSFA 12 News building.
Mercy House has transformed the old WSFA 12 News building.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The old WSFA 12 News building at 12 E Delano Avenue has undergone an incredible transformation since Mercy House ministry took possession.

Mercy House ministry uses the building for its “Ministry about People,” or MAP for short. It’s a place to welcome the people in the neighborhood, give them a place to feel safe, have fun, and even learn a few things.

Eventually, the plan is to use this as a training facility to equip those who come here with skills they can put to work and earn a livable wage.

Mercy House ministry is always looking for volunteers and support. Find out more about getting involved at https://www.mercyhousemgm.org/.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

