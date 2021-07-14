Mercy House Ministry transforms old WSFA 12 News building into MAP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The old WSFA 12 News building at 12 E Delano Avenue has undergone an incredible transformation since Mercy House ministry took possession.

Mercy House ministry uses the building for its “Ministry about People,” or MAP for short. It’s a place to welcome the people in the neighborhood, give them a place to feel safe, have fun, and even learn a few things.

Mercy House updates old WSFA 12 News building. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Eventually, the plan is to use this as a training facility to equip those who come here with skills they can put to work and earn a livable wage.

Mercy House ministry is always looking for volunteers and support. Find out more about getting involved at https://www.mercyhousemgm.org/.

