Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale.

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found.

Destiny’s body was spotted on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

