Montgomery City Council District 1 race heads to runoff

The Montgomery City Council District 1 race will go to a runoff between Ed Grimes and Donnie Mims.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council District 1 race will go to a runoff.

Of the seven candidates, Ed Grimes was Tuesday’s top vote-getter with 1,326 votes. That’s 49.4%, just a few off from winning outright.

Donnie Mims forced the runoff with 567 votes, or 21.1%.

Provisional votes will be counted by the probate office on July 20.

The runoff to decide the council seat’s winner will be Aug. 24.

The District 1 seat was left vacant following the death of Richard Bollinger earlier this year.

