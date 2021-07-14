Montgomery City Council District 1 race heads to runoff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council District 1 race will go to a runoff.
Of the seven candidates, Ed Grimes was Tuesday’s top vote-getter with 1,326 votes. That’s 49.4%, just a few off from winning outright.
Donnie Mims forced the runoff with 567 votes, or 21.1%.
Provisional votes will be counted by the probate office on July 20.
The runoff to decide the council seat’s winner will be Aug. 24.
The District 1 seat was left vacant following the death of Richard Bollinger earlier this year.
