Montgomery Public Schools will have precautions for new school year

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The feet of students, teachers and faculty of Montgomery Public Schools will all reenter schools for learning once again for another school year, this time face-to-face for the entire year and the MPS school board says they have precautions in place for safety.

They are still encouraging each person in school to wear masks, and students will be 3 feet instead of 6 feet in schools. You can expect fewer students in the classroom.

Despite these safety measures, some board members still worry about the new delta variant.

“There are teachers, administrators or support personnel who might be vulnerable and even though many of us have been vaccinated, they’re still susceptible to this disease,” District 3 board member Brenda Coleman said.

MPS Superintendent Anne Roy Moore says MPS has a plan in place based on a case-by-case basis.

“We look at the HR perspective of it...We follow CDC guidelines and anything that comes to us from the federal government or from the state health officers,” Moore said.

