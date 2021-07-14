Advertise
Opelika police releases surveillance photos of breaking and entering suspect

Opelika police searching for breaking and entering suspect
Opelika police searching for breaking and entering suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating several unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle complaints.

Security footage shows the male suspect attempting to gain entry into several vehicles over the past few weeks.

If you have any information on these incidents or identity of this suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Opelika police ask citizens to remember to never leave valuables in your vehicles and always lock your doors.

