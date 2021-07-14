Advertise
Police: Man apparently drowns at Troy Recreation Center

Police say a man apparently drowned at the Troy Recreation Center on July 13, 2021.
Police say a man apparently drowned at the Troy Recreation Center on July 13, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police confirm there was an apparent accidental drowning at a public facility Tuesday.

Police say they responded to the Troy Recreation Center on Enzor Road at about 5:12 p.m. Officers and fire personnel found an adult male unresponsive at the indoor pool.

Police say efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The victim’s name was not released.

Police Chief Randall Barr says the victim apparently drowned and it appears to be an accident. A death investigation is now underway.

No other information was released.

