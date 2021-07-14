Advertise
Tallapoosa River Bridge in Tallassee gets LED lighting

The Alabama Department of Transportation replaced the aging lights and poles at the Tallapoosa...
The Alabama Department of Transportation replaced the aging lights and poles at the Tallapoosa River Bridge with LED lighting.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The next time you drive over the massive Tallapoosa River Bridge in Tallassee, you may notice the drive is a little brighter.

The Alabama Department of Transportation recently replaced all the aging lights and the poles with new LED lighting. They weren’t done all at once. ALDOT did one side to make sure there was constant lighting at night and then did the other side.

“You know, these are LED lights, which we have all through town here in Tallassee as well. Not many cities have LED lights in their town, and the amount of lumens that it puts off, I think it’s a lot safer in my opinion,” said Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock.

Hammock says next on the “wish list” for the bridge to ALDOT is to have the span repainted.

