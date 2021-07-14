Troy names Skylar Meade as new baseball head coach

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans have selected a new head baseball coach.

Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said Skylar Meade, considered one of the most “respected and renowned assistant coaches in the country,” has been hired.

“Skylar is a dynamic leader who has a proven track record of success,” Jones said. “We are excited to welcome Skylar, his wife Jesse and their two boys to the Troy Family. He is widely recognized as one of the top pitching coaches and recruiters in the nation. Skylar will build upon the great tradition and the history of success that Troy Baseball is known for. I would like to thank our selection committee for their hard work in this process as Skylar rose to the top of an extremely deep and talented candidate pool.”

A 14-year coaching veteran, Meade spent the last four season as South Carolina’s pitching coach.

He is coming off a season in which six South Carolina pitchers were selected in the MLB Draft earlier this week.

Meade’s previous stops include Michigan State, Middle Tennessee and Eastern Illinois, according to Troy Athletics. He was a pitcher at Louisville and pitched in the College World Series.

He has coached 28 players who have been selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft, with 12 of those players taken within the first 10 rounds.

Meade said he and his family are excited to join the Trojans family.

“First and foremost, my wife and family could not be more excited to join the Troy Family,” Meade said. “We’d like to thank Chancellor Hawkins, Brent Jones, Kyle George, Sandy Atkins and the committee for their belief in our vision for Troy Baseball. We will hit the ground running with this job and start the process of making 2022 a great year. Lastly, there is no way to get to every person who has reached out to us, but to every single one, we say thank you. Go Trojans!”

Meade holds a bachelor’s degree in sports administration from Louisville and a master’s degree in kinesiology and sports studies (sports management) from Eastern Illinois University.

Troy will officially introduce Meade at a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday. The conference will be held in the Stadium Club of Veterans Memorial Stadium and is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.