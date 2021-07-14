Vehicle fire blocking lanes of I-65 SB near AL 14, Prattville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire is blocking lanes of Interstate 65 southbound near Alabama 14 and Prattville.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 181. The vehicle fire is blocking the right lane and right shoulder.

Motorists traveling in this direction should expect heavy delays.

No information about the vehicle fire has been released.

