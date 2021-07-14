Advertise
Vehicle fire blocking lanes of I-65 SB near AL 14, Prattville

Motorists take caution, slow down and consider an alternate route.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire is blocking lanes of Interstate 65 southbound near Alabama 14 and Prattville.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 181. The vehicle fire is blocking the right lane and right shoulder.

Motorists traveling in this direction should expect heavy delays.

No information about the vehicle fire has been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

