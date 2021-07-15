2 suspects injured after multi-county police pursuit

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been seriously injured in a crash that followed a pursuit with law enforcement Thursday.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the pursuit began in Wetumpka after officers spotted a person of interest in an ongoing case. No details have been released on the circumstances of that case, however.

Franklin says the sheriff’s office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joined in the pursuit after the suspect vehicle left Elmore County, traveling into Montgomery on the Northern Boulevard.

The pursuit then moved onto Interstate 65 northbound with Elmore County deputies initially trying to perform several measures to stop the suspect, Franklin explained.

The suspects continued along I-65 before taking the Millbrook/Coosada exit at mile marker 176. Franklin says deputies deployed a spike strip near Cobbs Ford Road. To avoid deputies and the strip, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic and struck a civilian vehicle.

The suspects, a man and a woman whose identities have not been released, sustained considerable injuries. The civilian driver was not injured, Franklin confirmed.

The suspects are facing multiple charges, though it’s unclear what those charges will entail.

The exit ramp to AL. 146, the Millbrook/Coosada exit on Interstate 65 northbound was closed while officials worked the crash scene, and ALEA said the crash also resulted in road blockage on Alabama 143 near River Oaks Boulevard, in Elmore County. The roads have since been reopened to traffic.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.

