Alabama places 4 cities on list of ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022′

One of the four ranked way up in the top 10!
Couples spend Valentine's Day in downtown Montgomery
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery are all in the top 150 for best places to live in the United States.

That’s according to the latest edition of U.S. News and World Report’s annual list, which ranks the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on three main qualities: affordability, job prospects and desirability.

Of the state’s four largest cities, Huntsville ranked the highest by far. The Rocket City came in at No. 3 in this year’s rankings. That’s 12 spots higher than its ranking just a year ago!

Birmingham comes in at No. 91, Montgomery sits at No. 122 and Mobile is near the bottom of the list at No. 132.

According to U.S. News and World Report, here’s the exact way the data were gathered:

“The 2021-2022 Best Places to Live were determined based on a methodology that factored in job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration ratings. They were determined in part using a public survey of thousands of individuals throughout the U.S. to find out what qualities they consider important in a place to live. The methodology also factors in data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Sharecare, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as the U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals.”

We know Huntsville is ranked third, but what other cities came in near the top on this year’s list? The other cities to crack the top 10 are:

  1. Boulder, CO
  2. Raleigh and Durham, NC
  3. Huntsville, AL
  4. Fayetteville, AR
  5. Austin, TX
  6. Colorado Springs, CO
  7. Naples, FL
  8. Portland, ME
  9. Sarasota, FL
  10. Portland, OR

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

