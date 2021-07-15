Advertise
Colin Kaepernick picture book to come out in April

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick...
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick smiles on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Kaepernick will release a series of books through the children’s publisher Scholastic, starting with a picture story “I Color Myself Different” coming out in April.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Colin Kaepernick will release a series of books through the children’s publisher Scholastic, starting with a picture story scheduled for next year.

“I Color Myself Different” will come out in April, according to an announcement Thursday by Scholastic and Kaepernick Publishing, which the former NFL quarterback founded last year. Kaepernick, who was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, has not played in the NFL since 2016, after he knelt at games during “The Star Spangled Banner” to protest racial injustice and police treatment of Black people.

Kaepernick, 33, was adopted by a white family and his picture book is based on a kindergarten memory when he used a yellow crayon to draw his family, then a brown one to draw himself.

“This story is deeply personal to me, and inspired by real events in my life. I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live with authenticity and purpose,” Kaepernick said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

