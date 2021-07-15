Advertise
COVID-19 campaign encouraging vaccinations in vulnerable communities

Another clinic will be held July 15 from 4-7 p.m. at New Home Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery.
Another clinic will be held July 15 from 4-7 p.m. at New Home Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A campaign to vaccinate more Alabamians launched Wednesday in west Montgomery on Wednesday, just a day after the Alabama Department of Public Health announced nearly all COVID-19 deaths since April 1 have been individuals not fully vaccinated.

Organizers of the community gathering and vaccine clinic at the King’s Canvas said it was vital.

“We’re concerned about our neighbors,” organizer and pastor of Metropolitan United Methodist Church Richard Williams said. “We’re concerned about our current vaccination rates.”

The pastor called the loss of life in the state a “misfortune,” but he also said there is still hope.

“If we take this opportunity to be vaccinated, then we can change those figures,” he said.

In addition to the protection the vaccine can provide, the event also saw food trucks and live music – incentives for people to attend and potentially get the shot. Medical professionals were also available to answer questions.

The clinic was hosted by WhyNotUs.Live which is aiming to get more Alabamians in vulnerable communities vaccinated. The website cited the additional risks and “severe economic impacts” affecting the Black community.

“We know that some may not be confident in the vaccine, but it doesn’t mean that they can’t ask the questions and be able to have real open dialogue for them to make the choice,” Williams said.

The event was a part of a two-day vaccination effort. A drive-thru clinic will be held July 15 from 4-7 p.m. at New Home Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery.

An insurance card is not necessary to receive a shot, according to a graphic advertising the clinic.

Churches, organizations or individuals interested in partnering with WhyNotUs.Live can visit the website for more. Williams said the team is also currently hiring community ambassadors.

